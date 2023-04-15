SCTC sees enrollment increase for spring semester

The recent beginning of spring semester 2023 at Southern Crescent Technical College brought with it another enrollment increase for the college.
This spring makes the third consecutive semester SCTC has achieved an enrollment increase over the same semester the previous year.
The latest uptick indicates that 5,252 students are registered, marking a more than 6% increase in total enrollment when compared with SCTC’s spring semester 2022.
Most notably, reports indicate that dual enrollment SCTC has experienced a 48% increase in enrollment from last year.
The numbers reported are greater than the statewide average enrollment growth across the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).
The overall number across 22 TCSG colleges in the state indicates that enrollment has expanded by about 4.5% from this time last year, according to the SCSG Data Center.
“Typically, fall semester marks our largest semester for enrollment,” SCTC Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Xenia Johns said. “This year, we have seen a 4.5% enrollment increase from fall to spring semester, which is phenomenal.”
Boosting enrollment has been a goal for Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Irvin Clark.
“In the past year, we have been laser-focused on new initiatives at Southern Crescent Technical College in the attempt to move the needle in a few key areas,” he said. “I am thrilled to report that our efforts have had positive results with an increased enrollment.”
SCTC has campuses in McDonough, Griffin, Thomaston, Jackson, Peachtree City and Monticello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.