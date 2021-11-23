STOCKBRIDGE – Each year, Piedmont Henry Hospital honors the men and women who go above and beyond for patients, visitors, or co-workers at the Promise 360 awards.
The nominees often demonstrate outstanding examples of care or kindness or do things that lead to potentially save a patient’s life. Not only did Sharah Davis, a nurse in Piedmont Henry’s emergency department, save a life, but her work will lead to her colleagues being able to help patients in similar situations in the future.
Davis was working in the department one night and met a teenager. She soon discovered that the patient was a victim of human trafficking. It took a great deal of compassion and persistence to track down the full story. After helping the patient, Davis’ work wasn’t done. She used her example to help train providers and staff on what to look for and how to help so that others in similar situations don’t get overlooked and returned to bad situations.
“Sharah did outstanding work with a young patient in crisis and made a positive difference in their life as well as the lives of others,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “She knew what the right thing to do was and she did it. Her work will make it easier for others to recognize the signals of a patient in this particular form of distress and to help find them the help they need.”
In addition to the recognition at the event, Sharah received a plaque and a $1,000 in honor of her efforts. She will represent Piedmont Henry at the Piedmont 360 Awards for the entire Piedmont Healthcare system.
Monthly champions who were recognized at this year’s event were: Andrea Fossier, Pam Milling, Myrlaine Edouard, Melissa Holland, Danita Biggers, Sherena Hines-Rush, Yvonne Ehrhart, Kimberly Oglesby, Keisha Brooks, Jessie Finn, and Rick Poore. Ehrhart, a physical therapy assistant, and Hines-Rush, an RN in Labor and Delivery, were this year’s runners-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.