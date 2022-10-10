Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee's home sharpens debate over crime and guns

Rep. Lee Zeldin holds a news conference alongside his wife and daughters near his home in Shirley, New York, on October 9. A shooting outside Zeldin's home is sharpening the debate over crime and guns.
The random incident Sunday afternoon outside his Long Island house -- his two 16-year-old daughters were inside, terrified but uninjured -- provided Zeldin with an opportunity, however personally unwelcome, to sharpen his message on an issue for which concerns cross party lines and potential solutions have often defied typical partisan divides.
"This is day after day after day," Zeldin told Fox News on Monday. "And there are a lot of parents, there are a lot of families, dealing with this reality of rising crime in New York. For us, fortunately, my daughters knew exactly how to respond. But listen, they were just sitting there at the kitchen table doing homework and bullets started going off all around them."
An ally of former President Donald Trump, Zeldin has mostly run a one-issue campaign focused on crime and his criticism of the 2019 Democratic-led enactment of a bail reform law that made it more difficult for judges to keep some suspects behind bars. The law has been amended twice, but Republicans and some Democrats have pushed for more substantial revisions. While the backlash is real, Zeldin's ability to parlay it into a winning message remains in doubt. He has struggled to break through with voters in deep-blue New York and Hochul has used his opposition to new gun restrictions to undermine his "soft on crime" attacks.