McDONOUGH — A softball field at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove will be named in honor of Summer Lee, a beloved Locust Grove High School senior, who died in 2016.
Lee grew up on field. Starting at age 3, she was a cheerleader mascot, played tee ball, softball, football and a was cheerleader. She also umpired games, ran concessions and worked on the field crew.
Her parents have served as both volunteers and coaches at the park.
“This resolution dedicates and officially names Field One at Warren Holder Park the Summer Lee Field for her outstanding efforts and love of the community,” according to the county.
Leisure Services Cluster Leader Jonathon Penn said it was only proper and fitting the field be named in honor of her.
A large group of family members and friends attended Tuesday’s Board of Commission meeting to witness the vote in person.
“Warren Holder Park has been a part of our family since I was a child,” Summer’s mother, Kim Lee said. “It would be an honor to have this named after Summer, and I know Summer would be honored, too.”
Kim Lee said she and her family have spent many days and nights at the park and still spend time there running the concession stands.
In addition to her time spent at Warren Holder, Summer Lee was a softball player at Union Grove High School. She was a four-time winner of the the Teammate Award, since renamed the Summer Lee Outstanding Teammate Award.
Lee lost her life in a multi-vehicle car accident on Interstate 75 Aug. 20, 2016.
In the days following the accident, softball players from Union Grove, Locust Grove and Jones County, as well as others from around the state, wore ribbons and bracelets bearing her name and jersey number along with a balloon release to honor her life.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the name change.
