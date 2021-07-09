McDONOUGH — Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. hosted its annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Crystal Lakes Country Club in Henry County on June 21. One of the event’s supporters just happened to be Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, former NFL player for the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints. Rogers not only brought the famed Heisman Trophy ring with him for photo ops and to assist in fundraising for Southern Crescent Women In Business, but he also brought his NFL championship ring.

Those in attendance included Stockbridge Mayor Anthony S. Ford, Henry County Chair Carlotta Harrell, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Fayette County Commissioner Charles Rousseau, DeKalb Superior Court Judge Gregory B. Adams, Former DeKalb Sheriff Thomas Brown, Rockdale Magistrate Court Judge Phinia Aten, and Stockbridge Councilwoman LaKeisha T Gantt.

SCWIB founder Ariel Shaw cohosted the event with PGA member and golf coach Willie Smith and golf coach Jerry Nears, ahead of their third Annual Southern Crescent Women In Business Funding Pitch, which supports women entrepreneurs by allowing them to pitch their business ideas to receive funding and to support their programming efforts and mentees. Sponsors for this event include Empire Contracting LLC, Bennett International, Xtreme Fun on Wheels, Alternative Finance and Business Strategies, Kim Mays State Farm Insurance, Sherry DeVouse Dennard State Farm Insurance, Party By Design, Life Beyond Water, Kynect Energy by The Rolles, How Money Works by Adrian Baker-Johnson and Nannette Rolle, Melody Clay and Associates, Sheen Magazine and Express Financial Tax and Financial Services.

Southern Crescent Women In Business, recently opened its Women’s Business Center in McDonough. The Southern Crescent Women In Business Center is positioned to lead in the region to assist in training female entrepreneurs and women in business. The WBC is helping to transform the economic landscape on the Southside of the Atlanta Metro Region and throughout the surrounding region.

Southern Crescent Women in Business is a conglomerate of women-owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area. Creating the First Women’s Business Center in South Atlanta, with active Chapters in Henry, Fayette, Clayton and DeKalb.The mission for Southern Crescent Women in Business is to foster business relationships to help sustain and grow our business and local economy. Find out more at www.scwibga.org.