STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge recently received results from a financial audit showing a very strong standing. The 2020 financial audit was conducted by Mauldin & Jenkins, CPAs and advisors, and presented by Hope Pendergrass, certified public accountant.
The auditors issued a clean opinion. The findings reported a general fund balance of just over $17 million. The analysis also demonstrated a healthy cash flow from business operations totaling close to $953,000 for the year. The report covered the period Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. Based off the strong financial findings, the Government Finance Officers Association is scheduled to award the city of Stockbridge with the Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting.
"The city of Stockbridge is in a healthy financial position, " said City Manager Randy Knighton. "The city has demonstrated fiscal responsibility by serving the citizens in a methodical and thoughtful manner upholding best practices. Community members are being served well. Prudent stewartship by the elected body has placed the city in this strong financial standing."
