STOCKBRIDGE — The Sterling Group kicked off construction of its $50 million project, Argento at the Bridges, at the Bridges of Jodeco development Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
What's being built?
The company is developing nearly 15 acres of the 160-acre property with a 306-unit luxury apartment development featuring one to three bedrooms. Boutique retail shops, such as a coffee shop, hair salon or insurance agency, are planned for the building’s main level. The apartments are expected to be available in the fall.
Sterling Group President Lance Swank said he’s excited to be part of the Stockbridge development, adding the city is forward thinking.
“This will be a beautiful showplace,” he said.
Amenities
A two-story club house with outdoor relaxation areas and an outdoor kitchen is planned. A resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, car care center and clubhouses are also included.
Thirty-six apartments will have attached garages and 20 standalone garages will be scattered throughout the property
Director of Real Estate Development Clint Patterson said the apartments will be Class A and set the bar for future developers.
“We’re going to have an excellent product,” he said.
Property owner Jeff Grant said the development is something everyone is going to be proud of.
“We’re taking our time to get it right,” he said about bringing planned retail at the development.
What’s next?
On the property adjacent to the apartment complex, 140 townhomes are expected to be built.
According to the Bridges at Jodeco master plan, the following developments are planned:
• Grocery store
• Fitness center
• Hotel
• Shops
• Gas station
• Unnamed anchor store
• Housing development
Seven remaining parcels have not been labeled on the master plan map.
For more information on the property development, visit www.bridgesatjodeco.com.
