STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge City Council member John Blount has been censured.
The vote approving the censure was 3-0 with council members Alphonso Thomas, Yolanda Barber and Elton Alexander voting in favor. Council members Blount and LaKeisha Gantt did not return to the regular meeting following Monday's executive session where the issue was discussed.
Censuring a council member is a way for the city council as a whole to express its formal disapproval of conduct.
According to the resolution, Blount’s alleged behavior includes inappropriate conduct of statements, excessive time spent at Stockbridge City hall, a pattern of fraternizing with city employees and making certain employees feel uncomfortable.
An independent investigator hired by the city interviewed seven employees, including Blount. The investigation found that Blount violated several city codes to include treating city staff as professionals and with respect; keeping communications with city staff short and limiting disruption to the work of the city staff; and refraining from expressing concerns about the performance of a city employee in public or to the employee directly.
Blount denied the allegations brought against him, stating the censure is a political and personal attack.
He said it amounts to retaliation for calling out city council members for their spending.
“It’s personal feelings and the foolishness of politics during an election year,” Blount said. “It’s a crock of nothing.”
Blount pointed to the investigator’s findings that no Equal Employment Opportunity laws were broken as proof. EEO laws protects employees from discrimination.
“There was nothing," he said. "It’s personal, that’s all this is.”
