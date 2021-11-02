STOCKBRIDGE — The three polling places in the city of Stockbridge have been ordered by Chief Judge Brian J. Amero to extend voting hours.
The ruling was made due to a problem with poll pads, devices used to check in electors. They were unable to process residents appearing at the precincts to cast their ballot.
Precincts 39, Stockbridge First United Methodist Church, and Precinct 54, The Merle Manders Conference Center, will both remain open until 8 p.m.
Red Oak United Methodist Church, precinct 33, will stay open until 11:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.