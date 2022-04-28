STOCKBRIGE — Designs for Stockbridge’s new Cultural Arts Center were rejected by the City Council Tuesday due in large part to the price tag.
The center’s budget was capped at $18 million. But designs presented ranged in price from $32 million being the highest, followed by $25.3 million and $24 million. The lowest projected cost was at $19.2 million.
Heather Hubble, principal architect with TSW design, said the company faced numerous challenges when drawing up the schematics. One reason, she said, is that city officials have asked for more features to be added to the building. For example, classrooms have been added as well as a covered side entrance, which she said was not imagined at the start. A park planned for the front of the building has been expanded in size with additional design elements. Staff also requested a stage large enough to accommodate a 50-piece orchestra, which Hubble said added significant cost to the project.
“There are pressures on the project to add in things that are stressing (the budget),” she said.
Hubble said another is problem is inflation.
“Inflation is a matter we did not anticipate in 2018, which contributes to the numbers we’re seeing,” she said.
Several times council members questioned why they were being presented with options that were not in budget.
“I would like to have seen what we could get for the $18 million instead of showing us this,” council member John Blount stated.
Council member Alfonzo Thomas asked Hubble whether she reached out to the city to say ‘Houston we have a problem’ pertaining to the budget.
Council member Yolanda Barber stated she had no intention of approving a design over $18 million, suggesting that now may not be the time to build the center.
“I understand material costs are up," she said. ”Trying to construct a building is not the time right now.”
Council member Lakesha Gantt said she wants to make sure the city gets everything they wanted for the center, agreeing with council members they need to step back and have additional meetings before making a decision.
“Right now we’re over budget no matter what we decide,” she said. “It’s our constituents' money.”
Council member Elton Alexander likened the situation to an HGTV program.
“We’ve all seen it where there’s a wish list,” he said. “The consultant takes (buyers) to a property that has everything they want, then proceeds to announce the price tag to them. It’s way out of the budget they wanted to be in.”
Alexander said everyone has asked TSW to include something in the design.
“Someone should have said ‘listen we can’t be living this fantasy with all the bells and whistles,’” he said. “Every last one of us has seen that episode on HGTV.”
Hubble suggested to council they consider building the center in phases to get what they ultimately want out of the new Cultural Arts Center.
The council made no decision on the designs Tuesday night. Their intention is to meet separately with city officials and TSW to create a facility within budget.
Thomas encouraged council members that despite the setback they continue to push forward and remember the city’s goal to revitalize its downtown.
“We see the impact the amphitheater has had,” he said. “If we do this right, this is going to be another trigger that’s going to impact what we’re trying to do overall. We will see the effects and benefits this is going to bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.