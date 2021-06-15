STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge will celebrate Juneteenth 2021 during June 14 and June 19. Community members are encouraged to visit participating area restaurants throughout the week and enjoy restaurant specific Juneteenth menu specials. The city will host a free drive-through gift bag giveaway on Thursday, June 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Merle Manders Conference Center located at 111 Davis Road. The city event will include live entertainment. Participation is free for everyone. As a COVID-19 precaution, masks are encouraged for all attendees.
Juneteenth is a popular holiday that now celebrates the emancipation of African Americans throughout the United States. The historical celebration originated in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement of General Order Number 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, which proclaimed freedom for African Americans in Texas. In observance of Juneteenth, the city of Stockbridge will close its offices on Friday, June 18. Offices will reopen on the following Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.