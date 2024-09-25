Henry County Government, in coordination with its Emergency Management Agency, County leadership and staff, is preparing for an impending tropical storm resulting from Hurricane Helene, which is expected to impact metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon/evening.

The County will activate the Emergency Operations Center Thursday to coordinate storm response with other stakeholders.

