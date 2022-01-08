McDONOUGH — Two new judges took their seats on the bench in Henry County this month.
Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts now holds the new judgeship created by the General Assembly in the 2020 session, and Ralph Bailey Jr. is the new Henry County State Court judge, succeeding Judge Roberts. Both judges were appointed to their new positions in December by Gov. Brian Kemp, following their nominations by the Judicial Nominating Commission in September.
Roberts previously served as State Court judge since October 2020, and previously served as Henry County Magistrate Court judge between 2018-2020. Prior to becoming a judge, in 2008, Roberts co-founded and was managing partner for Axam~Roberts Legal Group, a criminal and civil litigation firm where she represented clients throughout the state of Georgia. From 2003 to 2008, Roberts served AXAMLAW as office manager/paralegal before serving as an associate attorney. She litigated both criminal and civil matters.
Roberts is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and has also served as a Georgia high school mock trial coach since 2008. She received her bachelor of arts in business administration from Howard University and her juris doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law. She is married to her husband of 18 years and has twin 15-year-old boys.
Prior to being appointed State Court judge, Bailey served as a senior trial attorney for Allstate Insurance Company since May of 2019. He has an extensive background in the legal field, including serving on active military duty in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps as a Jag Officer from 2002 to 2006. Upon completion of his active military service, he continued serving in the military by joining the U.S. Army Reserves, where he currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel and works as a brigade judge advocate.
After leaving active military duty, Bailey continued working for the U.S. Army as an attorney advisor at Fort McPherson. Afterward, Bailey served as a senior assistant district attorney for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, from 2007 until 2010, before opening his own law firm, Genesis Law Group LLC, in 2011, where he represented clients in civil, family, traffic, and criminal law cases.
In 2013, Bailey served as an assistant district attorney for the Henry County District Attorney's Office. He later became an attorney advisor for the Social Security Administration (SSA), in 2017, where he drafted social security decisions for administrative law judges. Bailey also has held part-time positions as an associate magistrate judge for the Henry County Magistrate Court, in 2019, and has worked as an adjunct professor at Mercer University and at St. Leo University.
Bailey holds a bachelor of science degree in police administration from the University of Louisville, a juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law, and a master of business administration from Mercer University School of Business. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and serves as a mentor in the Henry County Veteran’s Treatment Court. Bailey lives in McDonough with his wife and two daughters.
