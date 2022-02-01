STOCKBRIDGE — The actor known for portraying a pet zombie in the television series “Walking Dead” has died.
On Jan. 26, Moses Moseley, 31, was found by Henry County police inside a locked vehicle in Stockbridge with a gunshot wound to the face. A handgun was found in Moseley’s lap, according to police.
The car, a black Camaro, was parked behind Tammi's Dry Clean on Hudson Bridge Road. Police were alerted to the vehicle's location by the onboard OnStar.
Moseley, a resident of Clayton County, had been reported missing by family earlier in the day to the Clayton County Police Department.
In addition to the “Walking Dead,” Moseley appeared in several television shows and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Watchman” and “Queen of the South.”
