McDonough – Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. and their Women’s Business Center, located in McDonough, received a proclamation from the city of McDonough at the council meeting held on Sept. 20 for their impact and support of female entrepreneurs in the local community and beyond.
The Women’s Business Center, located at 125 Westridge Industrial Blvd., Suite 303, McDonough, has hosted hours of virtual and in-person training for women owned businesses, offers an annual 10-week cohort for beginning and midlevel female entrepreneurs, and many more opportunities for women to network and gain valuable mentorship.
"Thank you to the city of McDonough Councilwoman Sandra Vincent, mayor and council for acknowledging Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. with a proclamation for the work that we do to support women-owned businesses and women in business throughout the Southern Crescent; also recognizing our Women's Business Center, which is the first in the Southern Crescent, to serve all women entrepreneurs in the local and surrounding areas," said founder and President Ariel Shaw.
The organization has a membership component with three active chapters in Henry County, Fayette County, and Clayton/DeKalb County. Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. has received multiple awards and recognitions from local, state and federal organizations. SCWIB operates on the tenets of education, empowerment, advocacy, and funding women-owned businesses and women in business.
Southern Crescent Women in Business is a conglomerate of women-owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area. The organization created the first Women’s Business Center in South Atlanta, with active Chapters in Henry, Fayette, and Clayton and DeKalb. The Southern Crescent Women In Business Center is positioned to lead in the region to assist in training female entrepreneurs and women in business.
The organization's partnerships go beyond the Southern Crescent and Georgia. The mission for Southern Crescent Women in Business is to foster business relationships to help sustain and grow business and local economy. Find out more at www.scwibga.org.
