LOCUST GROVE — A region championship. More than 30 wins. A trip to the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.
The 2023 baseball season was definitely one to remember for the Locust Grove Wildcats.
“An unbelievable season,” Locust Grove head coach Chad Crawford said. “ You couldn’t have written it any better — 30-plus wins, 32, 33 wins on the year — only four losses. These kids were unbelievable. The chemistry that we had and the bond that this team had, I don’t if I will ever coach another team like this.”
Locust Grove began the season at 3-2 but went on a 30-game unbeaten streak (the only blemish being a 12-12 tie to East Coweta in early April).
The team went 18-0 in Region 2-AAAAA to win the region title and swept Statesboro (6-0, 7-0) in the first round of state.
In the second round, Locust Grove collected another sweep by beating Harris County 9-5 and 5-1.
In the quarterfinals against Loganville, Locust Grove won the first game 6-3 but fell 5-0 in the second and 3-2 in the third.
Loganville went on to sweep Greenbrier 12-5 and 7-4 in the Final Four and McIntosh in the state championship series 4-1 and 5-4.
Locust Grove ended the season at 33-4-1, recording 19 shutouts and 28 games allowing fewer than three runs. Locust Grove outscored its opponents 305-86 in the season.
Locust Grove was loaded with talent this year including two Georgia commits — Connor Crisp and Branson Powell.
Crisp, a shortstop/pitcher, was the Region 2-AAAAA Player of the Year, batting .560 with a .630 on base percentage and 32 runs.
Other players who made the All-Region 2-AAAAA team were Powell (pitcher/shortstop), Jalin Spicer (pitcher/shortstop), Andrew Cedano (pitcher), Jackson Ginther (outfield), Connor Merritt (catcher), Ashton Essex (first base), and Keshawn Wright (second base).
While the team had plenty of talent this season, it was not just about talent but teamwork and senior leadership.
“A lot of (the success) has to do with the 14 seniors but this group of juniors and seniors have been together for a long time when they were 8 years old — being around each other, playing with each other,” Crawford said. “Their team chemistry was very good.”
The team also had plenty of fan support from the school and community this year.
The quarterfinal series with Loganville had packed houses in each game with not only Locust Grove fans attending but other fans as well including Ola, Union Grove, Pike County, and Heritage to name a few.
“It goes back to the travel ball teams where all these kids played together but they come out and watch good baseball and come out and support us— hopefully they were all pulling for us,” Crawford said. “Locust Grove, Ola, and Union Grove are all a pretty tight group. The coaches and the players support each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.