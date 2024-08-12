Alcovy@UnionGrove3.jpg

Union Grove football captains Percy Towns (24), Bryce Brown (14) and Tyson McLean (61) walk onto the field for a 2024 preseason scrimmage with Alcovy.

 Toni Lee

When the Union Grove Wolverines take the football field for the season opener on Aug. 16 against Upson-Lee there will be nowhere to go but up for the 2024 squad.

Last season, the Wolverines finished 1-9 with their only victory coming against Locust Grove in a 21-6 decision in the eighth game of the year.

