Another impressive performance gave Ola’s gymnastics program its ninth Henry County championship at the recent county meet.
The Mustangs finished with 103 points, holding off a strong showing from runner-up Locust Grove, which scored 95.55.
Ola’s Brianna Bassett was the star of the meet, highlighted by a victory in the all-around at 35.15 points. She also won the floor with a 9.3 and bars with an 8.5.
Ola’s Vayda Chum won the beam at 9.0 and teammate Brendley Kay shared the vault title with Union Grove’s Kennedy Collier — both scored 8.9.
