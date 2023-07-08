Georgia driver claims pole position for Xfinity race

HAMPTON — Talking Rock native Chandler Smith will start from the pole in tonight’s Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smith, who drives the No. 16 Georgia Roofing Chevrolet, claimed the top spot with a time of 32.127 seconds/172.565 miles per hour.

