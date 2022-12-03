WAYCROSS — Dutchtown saw its football season come to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss to Ware County in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
The game at Memorial Stadium was a matchup of ranked teams and region champions with two of the top-rated defenses in the state’s third-largest classification, but the top-ranked Gators (13-0) prevailed on their home field to advance to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Warner Robins for the title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
The Demons, winners of the last two state crowns in Class AAAAA, defeated Cartersville 35-10 in the other semifinal on Friday. Dutchtown beat Warner Robins in the region game between the teams this season.
The Gators blanked Calhoun 35-0 last week at home in the quarterfinals where their season ended two years ago with a home loss to Cartersville. Last year, Ware fell to Calhoun in round two to exit the playoffs earlier than most anticipated. They were playing in the semifinals Friday for the first time since 2015 when they fell to fellow region rival Glynn Academy in Brunswick.
The Gators have not played for a state championship since 2012 when they lost big in the Georgia Dome to a Gainesville team led by star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Bulldogs were making their first-ever semifinal appearance on Friday night. They advanced to the semifinals with a 40-34 overtime win over Mays last week at home. That quarterfinal game matched head coach Niketa Battle against the team he coached previously before taking the Dutchtown job.
The Bulldogs finish the season 12-2 with Friday’s loss and should stay in the state’s top 10 in the final rankings. They were ranked seventh going into the postseason.
Coming into Friday’s game, Ware was giving up only 6.92 points a game, and the Bulldogs had allowed their opponents only 10.23 points per game. The Gators owned three shutouts and had held five other opponents to single digits. The Bulldogs had recorded four shutouts while holding seven other opponents to single digits.
In Friday’s matchup, it was Ware that generated more offense between these two teams. The Gators jumped ahead 24-0 in the opening half by scoring on three straight possessions before missing a field goal on their last full possession before halftime.
Ware gained 227 yards in the first half and finished the night with 393 total yards including 224 on the ground. Sophomore running back R.J. Boyd led the Gators with 154 yards on 16 carries with two runs of 40-plus yards.
Ware’s junior quarterback Nikao Smith, a first-year starter, passed for 169 yards and threw touchdowns that covered 40 and 30 yards to senior receiver Jarvis Hayes who had eight catches for 111 yards.
The Bulldogs finished the night with 236 yards, but managed only 50 yards in the final two quarters.
They gained 186 yards before halftime, picking up 77 of those on their only scoring drive of the night late in the second quarter to trail 24-7 at the break.
The Gators scored their first touchdown by blocking a punt on Dutchtown’s first possession and returning the loose ball 30 yards to the end zone.
Ware needed only two plays to go 73 yards for their second touchdown and a 14-0 lead in late in the first quarter. Boyd broke the line of scrimmage and then eluded tacklers in the open field, not going
down until gaining 43 yards to the Dutchtown 40-yard line. On the next play, Smith hit Hayes on a post pattern for a 40-yard score and a double-digit lead.
The Gators went up 17-0 after starting their next drive at their own 26 and moving into Dutchdown territory before settling for a 37-yard field goal by William Bates early in the second quarter.
Ware built its lead to the 24-0 margin with a 57-yard march to the end zone in six plays following a Bulldogs’ punt with Charles Johnson scoring from a yard out on a direct snap on first-and-goal with just over five minutes left before halftime.
Dutchdown got on the scoreboard before the break following a missed field goal by Ware with 2:48 to play in the half. The Bulldogs went 80 yards with freshman quarterback Michael Johnson making plays with his arm and legs before scoring on a 5-yard keeper in the final seconds of the half. The extra-point kick made it 24-7 at intermission.
Ware kept Dutchtown on its side of the field throughout the second half. The Bulldogs stopped the Gators inside the 5 late in the third quarter, but the Gators would force a three-and-out and got the ball at the Dutchdown 30 following a short punt return.
On the first play for Ware, Smith delivered a pass to Hayes who made a highlight-reel catch in the end zone with a defender hanging all over him for a 30-yard score. Pass interference was called on the Bulldogs on the play, but obviously the Gators took the score.
Ware ran out the final 6:55 of the game clock, driving inside the Dutchtown 20 before kneeling on the ball three straight times as the remaining time ran off the clock.
