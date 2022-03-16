Dutchtown’s football program has a new leader.
Longtime Mays coach Niketa Battle was announced this week as the Bulldogs’ head football coach as a replacement for outgoing head coach Clifford Fedd, who was hired as head coach at Sumter County. Fedd took the Bulldogs to the state playoffs in each of his five seasons, going 7-4 last season and losing in the first round. His top teams were in 2018 and 2019, both quarterfinal teams that won 12 and 11 games, respectively.
Battle has coached at Mays since 2012, serving as head coach since 2016. He reached double figures in wins three times in that six-year span as head coach, including back-to-back 11-2, state quarterfinal seasons in 2016 and 2017. He previously was assistant head coach and coached tight ends and running backs under previous Mays head coach Corey Jarvis.
Battle, a Tift County native, is familiar with Dutchtown — he spent the 2006 season as an assistant at Dutchtown under head coach Mike Creasman, who retired following that season.
“(The Dutchtown job) kind of popped up and basically it was a win-win,” Battle said. “I live in Henry County. I live not even 15 minutes away from the school, so that cut down on a lot of the commute. My son will be a freshman next year so I get to kind of keep him around the area he lives in. It ended up being a win-win. … To me, it’s like coming back home. In 2006, I was the defensive line coach here. … Now coming back 16 years later, looking at the growth and success Coach Fedd and his staff had over last few years and being able to coach in the area you live in is great. That was a focal point for me, that’s how I was raised in South Georgia where coaches live where they coach.”
After he graduated from Tift County in 1992, Battle played three seasons of college football at Savannah State before playing his final season at Georgia Southern. He worked in logistics for four years after college, then began his coaching career as an assistant at Stone Mountain. He followed it up with stints as an assistant at Miller Grove, Dutchtown and Mount Zion-Jonesboro, in addition to serving as Morrow’s head coach in 2010.
He joined Mays as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach. He is excited about his next head coaching role, and building on an already successful Dutchtown program.
“Coach Fedd did a phenomenal job building the program to where it is now,” Battle said. “I feel like it’s one of the elite teams in the state of Georgia, especially in 5A football. I plan to build on the foundation they have laid here and build a deep playoff contender, third round, fourth round, potentially be competing for a state title type team. That has been the goal here, so there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We want to keep building the program and hopefully win one for Henry County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.