A mix of clouds and sun. High 59F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:45 am
Georgia Southern receiver Khaleb Hood (7) takes the ball after making a reception for 19 yards as South Alabama’s Jalen Jordan defends at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern receiver Khaleb Hood makes a catch at the sideline that was later overruled as incomplete as his foot touched the sideline. Vsmarshall8
Eagle’s Landing Christian grad Khaleb Hood, a senior wide receiver at Georgia Southern, was a second-team selection on the All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team released this week.
It is the third straight season the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has earned All-Sun Belt honors.
Hood caught 80 passes for 896 yards and three touchdowns — all career highs — this season. He began his college career at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School.
Scenes from the 2022 NASCAR Awards celebration in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photos: Getty Images for NASCAR) Click for more.PHOTOS: NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.