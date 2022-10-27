With a pair of third-place finishes on Oct. 22 at the Region 5-AAAA championships at Locust Grove, the Stockbridge boys and girls cross country teams appear to be peaking at the right time as the upcoming Class AAAA state meet beckons on Nov. 5.
But with two weeks to prepare for state — which will be held in Carrollton — the father-and-son coaching duo of John Butler and Jonathan F. Butler want to make sure the Tigers don’t plateau between now and then.
“The path to state includes putting the necessary combinations of workouts together that will enable us to peak at the right time,” said the elder Butler, who has coached at Stockbridge since 2018. “We’re peaking a little and peaking is an art form, so the necessary workouts have to be put together so that by the time we get to Carrollton we don’t run flat.”
Stockbridge’s performances at the region meet qualified both teams for state, which hasn’t happened in nearly two decades. The girls team qualified for state last year for the first time in 14 seasons and the boys team hasn’t run at the state meet in 15 years.
At the region meet, Kristopher Strong led the boys — currently ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA — by finishing seventh among 103 runners in 16 minutes, 53 seconds. Diamond Bowen led the girls — ranked No. 15 — by finishing 14th among 43 runners in 21:39; Miasia Seymour came in 15th place in 21:41 and Layla Selma was 16th at 21:43.
Butler also said he was very encouraged by his team’s work at the Henry County Championships on Oct. 8 at Locust Grove. Led by Cameron Simmons (fifth place, 17:34) and Strong in 11th in 17:54, the boys finished third overall. Bowen (fifth place, 22:54) and Seymour (sixth place, 22:56) paced the Stockbridge girls to a third-place finish.
“The county meet was our top meet, but region was a work in progress,” said Butler, who coached at Columbia and Rockdale County before arriving at Stockbridge. “We ran our best times at region but everything seemed to come together at county.”
Butler said that coming into the season, he felt he had two teams that could contend for state on his hands, but for different reasons.
“We did look like a state-caliber team to me,” he said. “We actually started this summer. We were doing rebranding due to the talent that was coming up. We have two super freshmen that are there, Kristopher Strong and Joey Grogan (No. 4 and No. 8 freshmen in Class AAAA). We knew they were coming and they were present for all of our summer training, which was necessary for the success we had this season.”
The Stockbridge girls knew they would have to run without Carrington Wilson, who finished second at the county meet in 2021 and is a two-time state competitor. Wilson opted to skip cross country this season to focus on basketball.
“The girls was a different situation… I almost had to start from scratch to put together a team,” the coach said.
But Bowen, Seymour and Selma have proven to be solid leaders on the course, although Selma has only been running for about six months.
Butler said he’s also enjoyed coaching with his son — whom he coached at Rockdale County from 2013 to 2016 — who has brought some new insight into the training regimen.
“I love it,” said the elder Butler. “The thing about it is, like father and son or any relationships, sometimes we argue and fuss with each other in the middle of the field, but we try our best not to let the athletes see us.
“(Jonathan has) brought a new dimension in terms of fire. He brings energy. I’m an older guy and my son is quite a bit younger and he brings in different workouts. In my running background we roll the old-school way, heavy distance and very traditional about distance training. But you have to change with the times and my son understands the vagaries of dealing with certain demographics and how you should approach certain workouts.”
As far as the state meet is concerned, Butler said he’s looking for outcomes that reflect how the programs have grown and the stature they currently hold statewide.
“It was the feeling that we were on the precipice of doing something historic and we feel we can do well,” he said. “…For the girls, the top 15 would be appropriate for them. For the boys, we’re ranked in the top eight now, so if we can stay in the top 10 and make the podium, we’ll be very happy.”
