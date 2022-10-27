With a pair of third-place finishes on Oct. 22 at the Region 5-AAAA championships at Locust Grove, the Stockbridge boys and girls cross country teams appear to be peaking at the right time as the upcoming Class AAAA state meet beckons on Nov. 5.

But with two weeks to prepare for state — which will be held in Carrollton — the father-and-son coaching duo of John Butler and Jonathan F. Butler want to make sure the Tigers don’t plateau between now and then.

