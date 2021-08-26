Ashby Floyd’s memorable year of weightlifting got even better last month.
The Henry County high school junior, a home-schooled student who lives in the Ola district, won his age and weight class to become national champion at the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships in Detroit, Mich. In the 16- and 17-year-old, 81-kilogram weight class, his bests were 110 kilos (242 pounds) in the snatch and 131 kilos (288 pounds) in clean and jerk.
The victory earned Floyd a spot on the USA Weightlifting Youth World Team, which travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships.
“I’m really happy with the numbers that I hit,” Floyd said. “I had a goal of winning three golds and winning the national championship and hopefully getting a spot on the World Team. I did everything I wanted even though I have more in the tank for both lifts. For Saudi Arabia. I’m just planning on improving my own numbers. There hasn’t been a Worlds since 2019 (because of COVID-19) so it’s hard to gauge who is top in my weight class right now. I’m just going to do my best and see how it goes.”
Floyd trains with his father Seth at Floyd Farms Weightlifting in McDonough. He is on a Floyd Farms team of seven athletes who compete in youth Olympic weightlifting, a sport on the rise as a stand-alone sport and as a supplement to those competing in other sports.
“I am super proud of his performance in Detroit,” Seth Floyd said. “We didn’t exactly hit the numbers we wanted, but he showed some grit and fought hard for that win. When we get to Saudi Arabia, we are just looking to make the best possible showing. There are a lot of unknowns for his first international competition and also with the gap year of 2020. Ashby could be in the running for a medal, but if not then he has another year left to be eligible as a youth.”
Floyd previously finished second in the country in the 2020 USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships, which were held virtually because of the COVID pandemic. His second-place total in the 14- and 15-year-old, 81-kilogram division was 220 kilograms (485 pounds). He earned a gold medal at that competition with a top snatch lift of 103 kilograms (227 pounds) and took home silver in the clean and jerk at 117 kilograms (258 pounds).
