Henry Youth Lacrosse is hosting a youth lacrosse summer camp for Henry County boys and girls between kindergarten and eighth grade as of the 2021-2022 school year.
The camp will take place June 20-24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Union Grove High School's football stadium. The camp will offer instruction all levels of experience, from beginners to experienced youth lacrosse players. No experience or equipment is necessary to participate.
Jeremy Porter, executive director of Henry Youth Lacrosse, will serve as the camp director for the youth lacrosse summer camp. Porter has been coaching youth lacrosse in Henry County since 2008 and is a USA Lacrosse Level II Certified Lacrosse Coach, as well as a former college (Utica College of Syracuse University) and adult club (Atlanta Lacrosse Club) player. Porter will be joined by current high school and youth lacrosse coaches, as well as current and former college and high school players from Henry County.
Registration is $130 for all five days of camp and includes a reversible camp jersey. HYL is also offering a $20 discount for those who sign up before the end of April. For more information on the youth lacrosse camp or to register, visit www.henryyouthlax.org. Those interested also can contact Porter for additional information at 404-641-9023 or via email at jeremy@henryyouthlax.org.
