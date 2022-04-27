LOCUST GROVE — The 2022 season was definitely one for record books for the Luella girls soccer team.
It was a season of many firsts, most notably the team's first trip to the state quarterfinals and the first back-to-back region championships in school history.
"The season was a historic one, " Luella girls and boys head soccer coach James Roberts said in a Tuesday interview. "The girls were back-to-back region champs, the girls had never won our region before until last year, back-to-back years we went 12-0 in the region, we had records set for goals, assists, team goals this year, the girls never won a playoff game and we won two this year, went to the Elite Eight and we came up against a very, very good team."
The Lions won their first two games of the Class AAAA state playoffs but lost 10-0 to Jefferson Monday night in the quarterfinals. The Lions finished the season at 15-5, with the squad setting a school record for most wins in a season for a girls team.
"Overall, you don't want to get knocked out but it was a heck of a season, it was a season for the books definitely," Roberts said. "To make it to the quarterfinals was a dream really."
Luella faced Pickens County in the first round and the game was tied 4-4 in overtime but the Lions won the game 5-4.
"It was tied with 10 seconds to go in the overtime period and my senior midfielder Brooke Gloster scored the winning goal with 10.5 seconds to prevent it from going into penalty kicks," Roberts said. "Heart attack, what a win. As a coach I've never been part of that; I've been on the other side of that but I've never been part of a win in the last waning seconds."
In the second round, Luella faced New Hampstead, a team out of Savannah, and came away with a 7-0 victory.
"We were able to do what we wanted basically, able to move the ball and score," Roberts said.
Luella began with season at 2-3 but won 11 straight before falling to Ola 5-2 in a non-region contest to conclude the regular season.
Luella went undefeated in Region 4-AAAA with every game but one being a shutout. The only non-shutout in region play was an 8-5 victory over Fayette County.
"Fayette County teams are always tough," Roberts said. "They're well-coached, great players, and to get a win against Fayette County was awesome because they're a great team. I salute those coaches over there; they do a great job. And to beat them two years in a row is just awesome."
Luella scored a school record 121 goals this season with Region 4-AAAA Offensive Players of the Year Amari Thomas leading the way. She scored 46 goals to lead the team and recorded a school-record 26 assists.
Thomas ended her career with 81 goals while fellow senior Kennady Moore had 129 goals in her career.
On the defensive side of the ball, Luella had 12 shutouts this season.
One of the keys to the Lions shutting down their opponents this year was senior goalkeeper Amaris Moore.
"She had a tremendous year, diving all over the place," Roberts said. "She had a great team in front of her, the 10 girls in front of her were top-notch."
Luella had eight seniors on the team this year with a core group that Roberts described as his "Fab Five," who have been with the program since eighth grade. Those players include Amari Thomas, Kennady Moore, Gloster, Khi Walker and Avionne Steele.
"They are just an outstanding bunch of young ladies," Roberts said.
Out of the five, four will be playing college soccer with Thomas and Gloster going to South Carolina State, Walker going to Albany State, and Moore going to Gordon State.
The outlook for next year?
Roberts is optimistic but this year's group of seniors will be missed.
"We have a good solid group coming back but those are big shoes to fill," he said.
A key player coming back next year is junior defender Lily Goldsmith.
"She does whatever the team needs of her, absolutely a phenomenal young lady and she's going to be thrust into the spotlight next year because I am losing a lot of players," Roberts said.
Roberts led Luella's boys team to the state playoffs with a 5-1 region record. The boys lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
