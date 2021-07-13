Luella grad Jordan Jackson was selected in the 10th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday night.

The 6-foot-6, 204-pound right-handed pitcher went No. 294 overall to the Seattle Mariners. His draft position has a slot signing bonus value of $146,300.

Jackson pitched the past two seasons at Georgia Southern after beginning his career with two seasons at Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.). He made the 2021 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team after an outing in the semifinals when he allowed one run and two hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. It capped a season that saw him go 4-6 in 16 appearances (14 starts) with a 4-6 record, a 5.19 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

In the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson went 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 innings.

He enrolled at Georgia Southern after an exceptional 2019 season at Spartanburg Methodist. He went 9-3 as a sophomore with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 85 in 73 1/3 innings.

As a freshman at Spartanburg Methodist, he made nine starts, had a 3.51 ERA and struck out 40 in 48 2/3 innings.