Luella grad Jordan Jackson was selected in the 10th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday night.
The 6-foot-6, 204-pound right-handed pitcher went No. 294 overall to the Seattle Mariners. His draft position has a slot signing bonus value of $146,300.
Jackson pitched the past two seasons at Georgia Southern after beginning his career with two seasons at Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.). He made the 2021 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team after an outing in the semifinals when he allowed one run and two hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. It capped a season that saw him go 4-6 in 16 appearances (14 starts) with a 4-6 record, a 5.19 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.
In the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson went 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 innings.
He enrolled at Georgia Southern after an exceptional 2019 season at Spartanburg Methodist. He went 9-3 as a sophomore with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 85 in 73 1/3 innings.
As a freshman at Spartanburg Methodist, he made nine starts, had a 3.51 ERA and struck out 40 in 48 2/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.