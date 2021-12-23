McDonough’s boys basketball team defeated Washington County 57-39 Wednesday for the championship in the Morris Bank Christmas Tournament at Jones County.
Da’Avion Thomas had a game-high 28 points for top-ranked McDonough (12-1) and earned tournament MVP honors. Avante Nichols added 13 points in the finals win.
