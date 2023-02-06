Ola’s wrestling team won its sixth straight region championship on Saturday.
The Mustangs won the Region 2-AAAAA Traditional title with 269.5 points, finishing ahead of fellow contenders Jones County (second, 213.5) and Locust Grove (third, 206). Eagle’s Landing was fourth at 131, Union Grove was fifth at 98.5, Warner Robins was sixth at 62 and Dutchtown was seventh at 38.
Ola led the field with 14 sectional qualifiers, while Jones and Locust Grove each sent 12 wrestlers to sectionals.
“We had a strong medal round, winning 10 of 14 matches,” Ola coach Joey DiNino said. “However, we didn’t wrestle to our potential this weekend.”
Ola’s Lincoln Durden (32-8) won the 106-pound title with a 3-1 decision over Jones’ Hunter McCleskey, and teammate J’Veion Redmon (43-4) won at 132 with an 18-1 technical fall against Jones’ Jackson Brown. The Mustangs’ Conner Kimbrough (45-2) won with a 20-5 technical fall over Jones’ Arrie Martin in the 138 finals, and Brian Papcun (33-0) matched his effort with a 22-3 technical fall over Jones’ Carson Lumley in the 144 finals.
Ola’s Jared Walker (38-7) also earned a 16-0 technical fall win over Locust Grove’s Zech Addison for the 150 championship, and teammate Zion Smith (47-0) was the 175 champion with a pin of Jones’ Chi Anderson. The Mustangs also picked up the 285 title from Travis Nollman (33-2), who pinned Jones’ Will Agudelo.
Locust Grove’s Mason Moody (42-3) was the 113 champion with a pin of Warner Robins’ Donnie Lowden, and teammate Tristan Malette (43-1) won the 120 class with a pin of Eagle’s Landing’s Cristian Sampson. The Wildcats’ Canton Hinson (41-3) took a 10-4 decision over Ola’s Xander Dossett in the 165 finals.
Union Grove got a championship at 126 from Jonah Lavendar (34-4), who scored a 9-2 decision against Locust Grove’s Anton Williams, and at 215, where Tyson McLean claimed a 3-1 decision over Jones’ Brayden Thompson.
Dutchtown’s Josiah Lundi won the 190 championship via pin over Locust Grove’s Zion Reese.