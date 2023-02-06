FoKLH8sWYAAEo-q.jpeg

Ola's wrestling team poses for a photo after winning the region title.

 Special Photo

Ola’s wrestling team won its sixth straight region championship on Saturday.

The Mustangs won the Region 2-AAAAA Traditional title with 269.5 points, finishing ahead of fellow contenders Jones County (second, 213.5) and Locust Grove (third, 206). Eagle’s Landing was fourth at 131, Union Grove was fifth at 98.5, Warner Robins was sixth at 62 and Dutchtown was seventh at 38.

