Melody Fowler, a rising senior at Ola, has earned a spot on the Georgia High School Association’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council for 2022-23.
Fowler was selected as the Class AAAAA female representative after going through judging by a panel that considered a rubric awarding points for extracurricular sports and clubs, community involvement and an essay.
Fowler is an outside hitter and middle hitter for Ola’s volleyball team, as well as a cheerleader for the Mustangs.
