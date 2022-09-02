McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is looking to add a new department to its roster in the coming year.
After an executive session at its Aug. 15 meeting, the McDonough City Council unanimously voted to create a Communications Department.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It is a need that Mayor Sandra Vincent says is still in developing stages.
"The HR director is developing the job description; once it is complete we will start advertising," Vincent said in an email Tuesday. "I am happy to share our progress, but presently we are still working on the foundation."
The responsibility of role of the person hired to lead the department will be similar to the traditional public information officer, Vincent said. These officers typically act as a bridge between officials, media outlets and the public to share accurate information through official policy and law. They also write press releases, draft speeches, arrange interviews for officials in addition to preparing information to be distributed to media outlets.
Once the selection process concludes, this individual will also oversee the development of a strategic communication plan for the city and ways in which they can keep citizens engaged, Vincent said.
In other action at the Aug. 15 meeting, the council voted to hire James L. Whitaker, P.C., Certified Public Accountant, to provide financial services to the city for the year ending June 30, 2023. The company will provide the year-end audit, internal control-related report, and other necessary reports for the city.
Vincent could not specify the exact amount the city would need to pay for the services, but stated that it is a mandated act for the council due to federal funding.
"This is a mandated act on the part of the council to have an annual audit," Vincent said at the Monday meeting. "This audit will also include some additional reporting requirements due to the fact that we have received some federal dollars."
