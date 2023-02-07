Quake toll hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as overseas aid flows
Rescue teams from overseas began deploying in Turkey on Tuesday after a pair of powerful earthquakes a day earlier killed at least 4,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, leaving millions to suffer without power or heat throughout a snowy night.
As dawn neared, people in both countries were set to spend a second day searching through the ruins of thousands of buildings left damaged or demolished by a magnitude 7.7 quake that hit near the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday morning. Another temblor measured at 7.6 struck nearby just nine hours later, according to Turkey’s disaster response management agency, known as AFAD.
Recommended for you
JustWatch ranked the 15 most common colleges of players on the rosters of Super Bowl teams throughout NFL history using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com. Click for more.15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players
Rescue teams from Romania, Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Lebanon have been sent to the quake zone, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said, part of a broad international effort to quickly respond to the crisis. Chinese media said the government will offer 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in assistance.
Turkey’s defense ministry said the military has started evacuating some of the injured via navy ships from the Iskenderun port in the easternmost corner of the Mediterranean while working to set up field hospitals in the quake zone. Turkey’s Anadolu news agency showed one plane with victims arriving in Istanbul. More than 330,000 quake victims have been moved into hostels and university campuses, Oktay said.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is facing “the strongest disaster in a century.” Speaking on Monday before the second quake struck, he said it was impossible to speculate about the final death toll. Turkey later declared seven days of mourning.
The death count stood at 2,921 in Turkey early Tuesday, according to the country’s disaster agency, while the Associated Press said more than 1,000 were killed in Syria. The quakes left almost 16,000 injured in Turkey as a shortage of gasoline in the quake zone hampered the rescue operation, reports said.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders offered condolences. Biden said the US deployed teams to support Turkey’s search-and-rescue operations, and “U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.”
Iran’s judiciary to ‘show clemency’ to some jailed protesters
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to either pardon or reduce sentences for some people arrested in a violent crackdown against nationwide anti-government protests, state TV said.
The move excludes anyone charged with serious offenses such as “waging war on god,” “corruption on earth,” espionage, colluding with foreign spy agencies, murder and causing damage to public and military property.
Scores of protesters have already been convicted of these offenses, many of which carry the death penalty, after trials that have been condemned by rights groups for their speed and illegality.
Iran has already executed four people for taking part in the protests, provoking widespread international criticism.
Thousands who are in prison for crimes unrelated to the protests will also be included in the gesture, which is made every year to coincide with the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.