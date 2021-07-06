— From wire reports Ukrainian army defends decision to make female soldiers march in high heels

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has defended its decision to train female soldiers to march in high heels, following an outcry from local lawmakers.

Women from the Ukrainian armed forces will march in a parade to mark the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, according to a statement from Army Inform, the defense ministry’s official news agency, published Thursday.

They have been training twice a day to master the steps and are progressing well, Major Eugene Balabushka told Army Inform. Balabushka confirmed the plan to wear high heels during the parade.

Ivanna Medvid, a cadet at the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev, has been training for more than a month. “Today, for the first time, training takes place in high-heeled shoes,” she told Army Inform. “It’s a little harder than in boots, but we try.”

Philippine Air Force plane crash death toll rises to 50

Fifty people were killed when a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the country’s worst military air disaster in decades.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

The plane, which was carrying 96 military personnel and crew, crashed into nearby Patikul village at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (11:30 p.m. ET).

“Minutes after the crash, troops and civilian volunteers rushed to the site for search and rescue. Per eyewitnesses, a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground sparing them from from the explosion caused by the crash,” according to a press release by Joint Task Force Sulu.

80 people feared missing in deadly ‘tsunami’ mudslide in central japan

Japanese rescue workers continued to search for survivors Monday, two days after a devastating “tsunami” of mud swept through a coastal city, killing at least three people and leaving 80 feared missing.

Torrential rains triggered the powerful mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Footage posted on social media showed the deluge of black water crash down a mountain and into the city, destroying homes in its path as neighbors watched on in horror.

Rescue efforts were stepped up throughout the weekend, with police, firefighters and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces joining the difficult and occasionally treacherous operations. An additional 13 people were rescued Sunday, an Atami City official said.

