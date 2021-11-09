Pakistan government and local Taliban agree to ‘complete ceasefire’

The Pakistani government and the armed militant group the Pakistani Taliban have agreed to a one-month ceasefire while negotiations get underway to end years of bloodshed.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Monday a “complete ceasefire” was agreed with the group, known as the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The TTP is a banned Islamist group that is responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan’s history, including an assault on an army-run school in 2014 that killed 132 children, as well as the 2012 attempt to kill schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who became a Nobel laureate and education rights activist.

Talks will focus on “state sovereignty, national security, peace in conflict zones along with social and economic stability,” Chaudhry said.

Fears of violence escalate on Poland-Belarus border as thousands of migrants set up camp

Thousands of migrants have set up makeshift camps in freezing conditions near the border between Poland and Belarus, as concerns over the potential for violence intensified on Tuesday.

Poland has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of attempting to orchestrate a crisis on the European Union’s eastern frontier by funneling migrants to the border in retaliation for sweeping sanctions imposed on Minsk by the bloc and other Western powers in June. Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied the claims, blaming the West for dangerous, sometimes fatal, border crossings and poor treatment of migrants.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Tuesday that the situation was putting the security of the entire European Union at risk and again blamed Belarus for manufacturing a “hybrid attack.”

China’s new high-tech aircraft carrier could launch in early 2022, satellite imagery analysis shows

A new Chinese aircraft carrier with technology nearly equaling the capabilities of its US counterparts could be launched as soon as February next year, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by a Washington-based think tank.

In images provided by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the carrier — known only as the Type 003 — can be seen on the edge of completion on October 23, in the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai.

The installation of major external and internal components, including power plants and the aircraft launching system, appears to either be finished or on the verge of completion, CSIS said.

— From wire reports