Surrounded by missiles, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un blames US for regional instability

North Korea’s weapons are needed to defend the country against a “hostile” United States, said leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported Tuesday.

Kim made the comments as he stood against a backdrop of missiles at the Defense Development Exhibition to mark the 76th anniversary of North Korean Workers’ Party.

“The US has been frequently sending signals that they are not hostile towards our country, but there is no single evidence that they are not hostile,” said Kim, as he accused the US of causing instability in the Korean Peninsula.

Taliban’s religious police instructed to be more moderate, but vulnerable Afghans say brutal justice is still being meted out

The blood-stained bodies of the four accused kidnappers were hung off construction cranes with heavy chains, one with a warning sign strung around his neck, “Abductors will be punished like this.”

In the public spaces in the western Afghan city of Herat, the crowds squinted into the sun, peering up at the lifeless figures. Adults took video and pictures with their cellphones, while small children climbed up on the edge of the fountain, directly underneath one of the bodies, to get a better view.

Under the previous government, corruption was rampant and crime rates were high. Since ousting the US-backed administration and storming to power in August, the Taliban have gained favor with many for meting out swift, albeit brutal, justice under the group’s strict interpretation of Sharia law.

COP26 chief Alok Sharma calls on the G20’s climate laggards to ‘step up’

COP26 President Alok Sharma called out the G20 nations that have not increased their pledges on climate ahead of the international talks in the Scottish city of Glasgow, which begin in less than three weeks, alluding to nations like China, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

In a speech at the UNESCO World Heritage Center in the French capital, where nearly 200 nations struck the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015, Sharma reminded G20 leaders that their climate and energy ministers in July agreed to set out ambitious 2030 emission-reduction targets before COP26.

So far, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, the EU, Canada, the US, Argentina, Japan, South Korea and South Africa have boosted commitments, he said. China, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia are among those left.

— From wire reports