As a boy of 7, he entertained himself by putting together puzzles with his favorite being one of the U.S. Presidents, which then went from George Washington to Lyndon Johnson. Ben Studdard III says thanks to that puzzle, he knew he would someday become a lawyer.
“At 7, I didn't know any lawyers and there were none in my family, but I had a jigsaw puzzle that had pictures of all the presidents up to that time,” Studdard said. “It had their pictures and what they did before they became president. I noticed most all were lawyers. I said if I wanted to be the president, I needed to become a lawyer.”
He laughs when he remembers those days, but says while his reasons changed, his desire to become a lawyer never did. He knew he was going to grow up and go to law school. Studdard was determined, and when the Henry County native graduated from Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University at the age of 22, he was the youngest lawyer in the state of Georgia at the time.
“I had this crazy idealistic notion that lawyers were people who could help other people defend their rights,” he said. “Fifty years later, I still have that crazy idealistic notion. I didn't set out to become a judge, but it seemed like the thing to do at the time.”
This month, after more than two decades on the bench, Henry County State Court Chief Judge Studdard is retiring. A retirement celebration was held on the square in McDonough on Aug. 26, and the judge recently sat down for an interview to discuss his many years of service.
Born in Henry County, Studdard says he spent most of his years growing up in Hampton, but in 1990 moved to Luella. He went to McDonough and Hampton elementary schools, Henry County Junior High and then graduated from Henry County High School, where he was STAR Student in 1979. He was in many school organizations, including band, where he played the clarinet and bassoon. He was in numerous clubs, such as drama, chess and Beta. From 1979-1980, while in his first year of college, Studdard worked at The Henry Herald where he says he was the sports department. He also worked for the college newspapers at Clayton and at Mercer.
His parents are the late Ben Studdard Jr. and Sandi Studdard. Mrs. Studdard was a nurse at the health department and the judge said anyone who grew up in Henry County from 1960 onward probably got their shots from her.
“Dad was a computer programmer before computer programming was cool,” Studdard said. “He was the first in his family to go to college and went to Berry in Rome. He grew up on a farm in Rutledge and mama grew up in Brunswick.” He said his parents met when his father was graduating from Georgia State and his mother from Georgia Baptist Nursing School.
Studdard has a brother, Paul, who has a master's degree in library science and lives in Pennsylvania. His sister, Pam Nutt, teaches in Rockdale County and has served as the district 1 representative on the Henry County school board since 1996.
Studdard and his high school sweetheart, Sherri Haire, married 38 years ago.
“In high school, I was in the debate class and that's where I met my wife — which I don't necessarily recommend,” he said with a laugh. “But it worked out for us.”
The Studdards are the parents of four daughters. Gracie Studdard is a lawyer and law clerk for the federal bench in Atlanta. Lydia Studdard Wade holds a master's in microbiology and works for the science department at Kennesaw State University. Hannah Studdard works for the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta and her twin sister, Jo Studdard holds a master's degree in German and recently moved to Portland, Ore.
After high school, Studdard studied a year at Clayton Junior College, which is now Clayton State University. The next year he went to Mercer and says with some joint enrollment classes, he was able to hurry through to get his undergraduate degree in English and his law degree because he wanted to get married. After law school, he came back home to start his career.
Studdard had been practicing law for almost 15 years and was a partner in the Henry County firm Smith, Welch and Studdard (now known as Smith, Welch, Webb and White), where he practiced general law ranging from civil and criminal litigation to real estate and wills, divorces and auto accidents to serving governmental entities. For a time, Studdard was the attorney for the city of Hampton. When a new State Court was created for Henry County in 1998, Studdard's name came up.
While he became a lawyer to help people, he said he found a judge can do that, too, “if they're a mind to,” he said, adding, “I've been blessed to work with some good judges who have shared that mindset. I've worked with some good folks over the years. I'm proud to be part of them.”
Now in his sixth term Studdard was re-elected each time unopposed, except that first election when the court was brand new.
“People encouraged me to run for the judgeship, and it felt like a way of expanding my way of serving the community,” Studdard said. “I ran for it. I was elected over four other people who put in for it. I was fortunate to get elected.”
In his first 10 years on the bench, the county's State Court grew to include three more judges. The original group of four stayed together 10 years.
“Then they all started retiring, one by one,” Studdard said. “For some reason, the other three got there after me, but retired before me. Now I'm the last of the original four, and now they have a whole new set.”
According to the Georgia Court System Guide, State Court judges hear misdemeanors, including traffic violations, issue search and arrest warrants, hold preliminary hearings in criminal cases and try civil matters not reserved exclusively for Superior Courts. A State Court is established by local legislation introduced in the General Assembly, and State Court judges are elected to four-year terms in county-wide nonpartisan elections. Certain vacancies in State Court are filled by appointment of the governor. Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Chaundra Lewis to fill the vacancy on the Henry County State Court created by Studdard's retirement.
“We don't do murders, rapes and robberies — they all go to Superior Court,” Studdard said. “(Hearing) misdemeanors gives you a chance to have an impact on a lot of people's lives and a lot of youthful offenders who have started down a wrong path. You sometimes get a chance to push them back in a better direction...
“One of the things I'm proud of is that during my time there, we started a special DUI court program to take the hard-core repeat drunk drivers and really focus on helping them stop that behavior. Judge Ernest (Blount) started that. It's just a life-saving program. Offenders and all the rest of us are out there driving on the same roads. If you ever get a chance to go to a DUI court graduation... you'll hear people say, 'I was drunk 40 years and it cost me my family, my job.' One man said, 'My daughter is speaking to me for the first time in 20 years.'”
Studdard also praises the Henry County Mental Health Court, which was started by now retired Judge James T. “Jim” Chafin III.
“Many people in our community and around the state who have untreated mental health issues would have been hospitalized back in the day, and then the state stopped doing that,” Studdard said. “(We were to) treat people in the community at home, but then they haven't provided adequate resources to the community. So we have many people around us who need and are lacking mental health care.”
Studdard said mental health court helps get them where they need to be, get back on their medications and take care of their “raging paranoia, schizophrenia and restore balance, health and life to those families.”
“Those are not programs I personally led, but I'm proud to be part of a team of judges who cared about that,” Studdard said. “I got to sit back and be chief judge.”
As such, he helped structure the State Court in Henry County to best serve its citizens.
“I try to make folks know when they're in court that someone is listening to them,” the judge said. “I'm going to give them their fair day in court. They're going to be heard. We try to have more, smaller court calendars rather than massive cattle calls. People are lined up outside the door of the courtroom in some places. In a situation like that, you can't possibly hear everybody who is coming in front of us. We intentionally set up our court so that we would have court more frequently with smaller crowds so that anybody coming in, we would have the time to simply listen. You sometimes find you need to do something exceptional. Sometimes you can make a difference in somebody's life in a small way just by listening and being available.”
A man of faith, Studdard says it “underpins everything I try to do.”
“The good Lord tells us to do justice and to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God,” Studdard said in an earlier statement. “I try to put that into practice every day in the courtroom and I try to help my fellow judges find ways to do it, as well.”
Studdard and his wife are long-time members of McDonough United Methodist Church. They also helped plant Harvest Point United Methodist Church. Studdard has taught Sunday School and served on many church boards through the years.
“I tell people it all goes back to the Golden Rule,” the judge said. “I try to run a court where people are treated with courtesy and professionalism where we dispense justice, not just in the ultimate rulings, but in how we get there — the outcome.”
During his tenure, Studdard, who lives in Locust Grove has served on numerous boards and organizations and received many professional honors, including having been a finalist to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court. He was also the recipient of the Ogden Doremus Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Georgia Council of State Court Judges.
Among his career highlights is his work with a group of other Georgia judges who have traveled to the country of Georgia to train judges there. Georgia is a country in the Caucasus region that lies on the coast of the Black Sea and is bordered by Russia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“That's been a marvelous experience,” Studdard said. “I have been able to meet colleagues from the other side of the world. It's given me a taste to go see some more places I haven't seen.”
He has also enjoyed teaching in the continuing education program judges have to attend each year and has become known as an authority on criminal law in Georgia.
“The judge who writes the main reference book on Georgia criminal law retired and asked me if I would be willing to take on writing the book,” Studdard said. “I was honored to be asked to do that, and I really enjoy doing that. To do it right is somewhat time consuming, so part of retiring is to travel and to keep working on the program in the country of Georgia and to continue my writing and teaching. I'll also fill in as a senior judge for other judges if a judge is sick or on vacation. These days every court in Georgia is backed up, so a senior judge like myself can come in and help catch up.”
The book he will be writing is a treatise on Georgia criminal law titled "Daniel's Georgia Criminal Trial Practice," and is published by Thomson Reuters. It is a book mostly used by practicing lawyers and judges.
While he often deals with dry and serious topics, there is a witty side to the judge.
“Now that I'm retired, I'll have more time to spend with my bride and take her to exotic locations,” Studdard said. “...Today (Sept.1) is actually my first official day of retirement, which I spent doing everything my wife told me to do...
“Since I started so early, I'm now in a position to retire early. My wife and I are still young enough to do some traveling as the pandemic will let us. There are a lot of places on my bucket list. I've been chained to the bench.”
He plans to combine his wish to travel with another long-time interest of his — running.
“A lot of folks have probably seen me running around the streets of McDonough, Locust Grove and Hampton,” Studdard said. “I do a lot of running and hope to be in it for the long haul. Up until the pandemic, I ran 100 miles a month. I did that for 68 months in a row, then hurt my back and broke my streak. But a major goal is now to start that streak and use my running to go see places.”
He has run a marathon or half-marathon in 18 states and now plans to do the same in the rest of the country.
“I would just have to say, it's been the honor of a lifetime to get to serve my home county for 23 years and to start a court and run a court where people were treated the way they should be and hopefully justice was done,” Studdard said. “I've been privileged to have that opportunity.”
