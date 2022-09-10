Having a lush green lawn is an attractive feature of the home landscape. The grass provides a soothing green color that enhances the quality of your yard and helps improve your property value. However, in some situations growing lawn grasses is challenging, particularly in shaded areas, but several alternatives exist.
Shade can inhibit the ability of grass to grow. Bermudagrass is the most sensitive to shade because it requires six to eight hours of sunlight a day to grow successfully. Tall fescue, zoysiagrass, and St. Augustinegrass can tolerate filtered sunlight, such as under trees. However, they cannot survive in deep shade.
Several groundcovers thrive in the shade. Liriope, sometimes referred to as monkey grass or lilyturf, is a perennial evergreen that thrives in sites that receive minimal sunlight and full sun. It can tolerate drought conditions and intense heat and cold but will suffer in soils with poor drainage. Several varieties exist, and they grow 12 to 18 inches in height and form a dense ground cover. Mondograss is like liriope, but it is smaller and grows at a slower rate. The plant is tufted and has fine-textured dark green leaves with a grass-like appearance. In the full sun, the foliage is light green, while in the shade, it is dark green.
Other groundcovers can be used as alternatives to lawn grasses. Japanese pachysandra is a low-growing broadleaf plant that thrives in areas of limited sunlight. It does well under trees and tolerates deep shade. However, too much sun causes it to suffer. Ajuga or bugleweed is a small-growing mat-forming evergreen with dark green foliage that comes in many varieties. It produces small blue flowers on spikes 4 to 5 inches in height. Ajuga can tolerate partial sun, but the plants deteriorate if planted in full sun.
Several vines can be used as groundcovers. Confederate jasmine is an evergreen with 3-inch-long leaves with a lustrous dark green color. As a spreading groundcover, it grows up to 18 inches in height. The vine produces fragrant small white flowers in the spring. Closely related is the Asiatic star jasmine, which has smaller leaves than the Confederate jasmine and light-yellow flowers. Both types require moist, well-drained soil and do best in full sun to partial shade.
Some species of junipers can be planted instead of grass, especially on slopes. Shore juniper has bright green foliage, grows up to 12 to 18 inches high, and spreads 6 to 8 feet. It tolerates heat and dry conditions once established. Creeping juniper is like shore juniper and can grow up to 2 feet. Bar Harbor juniper is a low-spreading, fast-growing groundcover with feathery, blue-gray feathery foliage that turns a purplish color in winter. Blue rug juniper has silver-blue foliage, a low creeping growing pattern, and grows up to 4 inches tall. Junipers do not tolerate shade and poorly drained soils.
A few groundcovers should not be planted because they have invasive tendencies. English ivy has an aggressive growth pattern that, if not controlled, can spread rapidly. The vine can grow up on trees and completely engulf them. In time, the tree will die and be at greater risk of being blown over in windstorms. Vinca, not to be confused with the annual flowering plant with the same name, is a perennial evergreen with oval-shaped leaves that can grow up to 2 feet in height. It has a light blue flower during the summer months. Though attractive, vinca can spread and overtake an area. Both plants prefer partial shade and will decline in full sun.
Groundcovers are an excellent alternative to lawns if you have areas where the grass is hard to grow or if you would like something different. Once established and with proper growing conditions, groundcovers are attractive and durable plants in the landscape.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County office. He can be contacted at 770.288.8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.