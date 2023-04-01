...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Though the weather has been cold, warmer weather is on the way. Once we get past the average last day of freezing, planting our summer vegetables can begin. Consider adding some new types of vegetables to this year’s garden.
Bean sprouts are an interesting vegetable that can be grown year-round indoors. Many types of beans are eaten as sprouts, but mung beans are often preferred. Bean sprouts are popular as a nutritious, low-calorie snack eaten by themselves or in salads or stir-fried.
Methods vary for sprouting beans, but the main requirements are a soaking period of six to eight hours followed by keeping the sprouts moist until they reach 4 to 6 inches. An easy way to grow sprouts is to place one-half of a cup of mung beans in a quart jar and punch holes in the lid. Wash the beans thoroughly and let them soak overnight. Place the beans in the jar in a dark place for white sprouts or a lighted place for green ones. By the fourth day, they should be 1 inch long and ready for use. Avoid keeping sprouts submerged in water the whole time they are growing. Just keep them moist. They need both air and water to grow. You can store them in the refrigerator for several days before use.
Always use beans bought for sprouting. Seeds sold for sowing in the garden may have pesticides on them. Sprouts grown from these beans can be poisonous.
Chayote, also known as vegetable pear and mirliton, is a member of the squash family. The plant is a vine that grows at a rapid rate. Plant the seed next to a trellis or another such structure.
The seed of the chayote is the whole fruit. After the danger of frost, plant it without cutting it open. Place the fruit with the large end down, and the stem end very slightly covered and plant one per hill on a 12-foot by 12-foot spacing. Fertilize at planting, in midsummer, and when fruits are small. More frequent fertilization is sometimes needed.
Adding compost or rotted manures to the soil will help growth.
Chayote fruit will store for six to eight weeks in a cool spot 55 to 60 degrees. The best way of storage is to wrap it in newspaper. You can cook young chayote fruit without peeling, but larger, more mature fruit will have a tough outer peel.
Remove this before eating. Eat chayote fresh in salads, fry it, stuff it, and bake it, or stir-fry it for a new taste treat.
Spaghetti squash is an interesting vegetable. Cook the entire fruit and then split it open to reveal an interior flesh of loose spaghetti-like shreds. The fruit can also be split first and then cooked. Remove the insides and eat them like spaghetti. The “noodles” taste bland, like squash, so season them to taste.
Plant spaghetti squash 3 feet apart in rows 4 feet apart. Harvest fruits when the rind gets hard, which occurs 70 to 80 days after seeding. The smooth-skinned fruits are typically about 8 to 10 inches long, 5 to 6 in diameter, and weigh up to 2 pounds. Fruits are produced on trailing vines, which are five-sided and grooved and not conspicuously flared where it attaches to the fruit. Spaghetti squashes store best in a cool room at 55 degrees with low humidity. Fruit may keep for up to two or three months, but chilling injury can occur if temperatures drop below 50 degrees.
As you plan your garden for the summer, consider planting these interesting types of vegetables. You will enjoy the tasty results.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
