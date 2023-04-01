TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Though the weather has been cold, warmer weather is on the way. Once we get past the average last day of freezing, planting our summer vegetables can begin. Consider adding some new types of vegetables to this year’s garden.

Bean sprouts are an interesting vegetable that can be grown year-round indoors. Many types of beans are eaten as sprouts, but mung beans are often preferred. Bean sprouts are popular as a nutritious, low-calorie snack eaten by themselves or in salads or stir-fried.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

