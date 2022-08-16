police3.TIF

McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the death of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough.

Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded finding a deceased male.

