McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the death of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough.
Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded finding a deceased male.
While the investigations continued at Lemon Place and Fairview Drive, officers were dispatched to a third location on Bridges Road in reference to a drive-by shooting at 12:54 a.m. on Aug. 10. A second male was discovered deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
McDonough police say they believe the three events are connected. Law enforcement has not released the identity of the victims.
The investigation into the shootings is ongoing and police said evidence is being evaluated to determine persons one interest.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the crimes to contact the McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 470-878-1091 or email wposs@mcdonoughga.org.
Callers can remain anonymous.
