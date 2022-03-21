ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are declining at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group. Motorists are now paying an average price of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 15 cents less than a week ago, 77 cents more than last month and $1.40 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $62.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Georgians are starting to see some relief at the pumps compared to a week ago,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The drop in gas demand and the decrease in crude oil prices has contributed to lower pump prices.”
Declining oil prices pushes pump prices down
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 7 cents to $4.25. After crude prices spiked in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and in reaction to China announcing new lockdowns alongside rising COVID-19 infection rates. The price of oil has moved lower due to market concerns that crude oil demand will decline, as it did in 2020 when countries sought to curb COVID-19 transmission rates. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.3 million barrels last week to 415.9 million barrels. The recent growth in total domestic crude inventories also contributes to the current reduction in crude prices.
Regional prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.22), Athens ($4.19) and Gainesville ($4.16).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($3.94), Warner Robins ($3.95) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.96).
Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Money-saving tips for drivers
• Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Enroll in fuel savings programs.
Fuel-saving tips for drivers
• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
