STOCKBRIDGE — Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett are teaming up with Pepsi Stronger Together to host a benefit concert featuring Brantely Gilbert, and LOCASH.
The Country on the Bridge concert will be held on June 22 at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge. Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m.
Ticket sales will go toward the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation to support summer youth sports camp that includes football, volleyball, basketball and baseball for grades 3-8.
“We are thankful for Pepsi Stronger Together and Shaquille’s continued partnership and positive impact in support of our community. The Henry County Sheriff's Office Sports Camp for youth not only allows children to learn new sports skills, but also teaches them teamwork, keeps them active during summer, and shows that officers are here for them,” Scandrett said. “Hosting this concert with valued partners helps us continue to build relationships with the people we protect and serve while we honor officers we’ve lost in the line of duty.”
Pepsi Stronger Together will also be making a $30,000 donation to benefit the children and families of Henry County’s recent fallen officers and holding a moment of silence in their honor before the concert.
“I am the first to jump at the opportunity to help the community and as a Henry County resident, I was even more excited to partner with Pepsi Stronger Together once again to give back to my neighbors and help raise money to keep our incredible youth camps running,” O’Neal said.
Tickets cost between $55-$125 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/brantley-gilbert-tickets-342271141197
