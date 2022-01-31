LOCUST GROVE — Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell, along with Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price, welcomed Senator Jon Ossoff and his team to the county Friday to discuss the recently passed infrastructure legislation.
Harrell spoke to attendees and expressed excitement in the legislation and the benefit it will provide to the county.
“I am proud to join Senator Ossoff today to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will benefit us here in Henry County and across Georgia,” said Harrell.
GDOT State Transportation Board member Dana Lemon was in attendance and thanked the senator. Lemon said that the legislation is a “vital investment to the state that will affect generations for years to come.” She went on to say that most importantly it is a matter of infrastructure safety for everyone.
Ossoff detailed the infrastructure legislation slated to assist in repairing and upgrading the country and county’s infrastructure.
“We’re here in Henry County with good news, this bipartisan infrastructure legislation we’ve passed in Congress is going to deliver the resources to upgrade the roads and bridges across our state like this one on Ga. Highway 42,” said Ossoff.
