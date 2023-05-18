Clemmons resigns from Henry County Board of Commissioners

McDONOUGH — Henry County Board of Commissions member Dee Clemmons announced her resignation via a press release Thursday morning.
In a Thursday afternoon interview, she said the reason she was resigning was health-related. Clemmons had been on a leave of absence since February.
"I love my community," she said. "I have to put my family and health first. I want the support of the community at this time."
The resignation comes after a May 9 Henry County Board of Ethics meeting concerning allegations against Clemmons.
A May 10 letter from the Ethics Board to Clemmons states that in the regularly scheduled meeting, the board found probable cause warranting a formal hearing on a violation of the following — misuse of position, conflict with official duties, engaging in activities prohibited by law, and inappropriate conduct by a member of the County Commission.
No further details about the violations were included in the letter.
Clemmons said the complaints were from one particular person and were "frivolous" and "unfounded" and that same person had filed previous complaints, of which Clemmons said she had been cleared.
"I'm not concerned at all," she said of the current allegations. "It will end in my favor."
She also said her resignation and the allegations are "not connected in any form or fashion."
“I want to extend a sincere thank you to the citizens of Henry County and across the state for the support that I received during my leave,” Clemmons said in the press release. “But after much-needed rest, I concluded it was time to pass the torch on the local level. While you won't see me working in this current capacity, I remain driven to find ways to make a positive impact through a means that is sustainable for me and my family.”
As far as filling the District 2 seat, the next step is for the Superior Court to declare the seat vacant.
The County Commission will then appoint an interim commissioner from a list of nominees from the political party of the former commissioner. In this case, it will be the Democratic Party.
If the County Commission fails to reach a consensus, Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell then has the authority to appoint from the list.
Harrell said Thursday that the County Commission could appoint an interim commissioner as early as the board’s June 20 meeting.
After an interim commissioner is selected, the Henry County Board of Elections will hold a special election to fill Clemmons’ unexpired term, which ends December 2024.
Harrell said the special election could be held in November of this year to coincide with municipal election to cut down costs of holding a special election.
Clemmons was the first Black female commissioner in Henry County, first elected in 2016.
“I salute Commissioner Dee Clemmons for the time, energy, and irrefutable work she accomplished in Henry County," said Commissioner Vivian Thomas in a Thursday email. "Her legacy and footprints will forever be encoded in Henry County’s history and forthcoming improvements and growth. The significance of her leadership reaches beyond Henry County’s borders. The doors of courage she opened for other young ladies to boldly step into an arena of challenges for the betterment of their community is noted, respected, and greatly appreciated."
In 2018, Clemmons received the Commissioner of the Year Award for her public service work, which improved the Highway 19/41 corridor and the county-owned Henry County Airport. She also led efforts to improve public safety and accountability through legislation introduced to equip police with body cameras and firemen with ballistic vests.
"I would like to thank her for her service to Henry County and wish her well in her future endeavors," Commissioner Kevin J. Lewis said in an email.
“This does not mean my commitment to bettering lives everywhere is complete,” said Clemmons in the press release. “I am going to take time to figure out what is next for me as a public servant. I will always believe in the importance of giving back to the community. While my tenure with the board is coming to an end, I remain invested in making Georgia a better home for all residents.”
