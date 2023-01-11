STOCKBRIDGE – David Kent, formerly the CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry. Kent will oversee the hospital’s 1,750 employees and more than 750 physicians.
Kent served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April 2020. Hospital officials said he played an integral role in improving patient experience scores at the hospital and oversaw construction and expansion of a new oncology space buildout.
“David has been a welcome addition to the Piedmont leadership team,” said Patrick Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “He will definitely make a positive difference at Piedmont Henry as we continue to grow and serve this community.”
With 259 beds, Piedmont Henry is among the larger hospitals in the Piedmont system. The hospital also has one of the busiest emergency departments in the system after Piedmont Columbus-Midtown, which is a Level II Trauma Center.
Prior to joining Piedmont, Kent worked for CTCA Health as senior vice president of Business Development. He had also served as COO and CEO of Southeastern Regional Medical Center with responsibilities ranging from physician relations, operational planning, business development and political affairs.
“The staff at Piedmont Henry has a reputation for outstanding teamwork and collaboration and providing excellent care,” said Kent. “I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of this team, and I look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”