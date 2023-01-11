STOCKBRIDGE – David Kent, formerly the CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry. Kent will oversee the hospital’s 1,750 employees and more than 750 physicians.

Kent served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April 2020. Hospital officials said he played an integral role in improving patient experience scores at the hospital and oversaw construction and expansion of a new oncology space buildout.

