Firefighters visit Strong Rock Early Learning Center

Henry County Fire-Rescue Company 2 recently visited the Strong Rock Christian School Early Learning Center to teach young students about fire safety. They included the Friendly Firefighter presentation which gives children the chance to see firefighters in turn-out gear in a non-emergency environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.