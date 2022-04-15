McDONOUGH — The construction of townhomes at Ga. Highway 42 and McDonough Parkway is one step closer to fruition.
The McDonough City Council approved the preliminary plat for The Enclave at Brookstone Townhomes, formerly referred to as Highway 42 Townhomes, on April 7.
The project includes 52 townhomes on 6.49 acres. Each will be a minimum of 1,800 square feet with a two-car garage. The builder has also incorporated two overflow parking areas on either end of the development and an emergency access road off Ga. Highway 42. The main entrance and exit will also be located on Ga. Highway 42.
The developer’s request to rezone the property from Highway Commercial (C-3) to Residential Townhome District (RTD) was approved in April 2021 with conditions. Among those conditions, the homes are to be a minimum of 50% brick or stone; have architectural shingles; and underground utilities.
The development is set to be built next to Summit at Hamilton in McDonough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.