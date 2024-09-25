MCDONOUGH — Rezoning for a commercial development at Bill Gardner Parkway and Ga. Highway 155 in Locust Grove was unanimously approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners Sept. 17.

The rezoning of nearly 12 acres is part of a larger commercial development. The property will be rezoned from residential-agricultural (RA) to general commercial (C-2). There’s a gas station/convenience store already at the intersection and the Shoppes of Locust Grove shopping center is on the other side of the intersection.

