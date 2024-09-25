Weather Alert

This product covers North and Central Georgia **Helene is Now a Tropical Storm that Continues to Pose a Significant Threat for Flooding and Damaging Winds.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pike, Pulaski, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, Twiggs, Upson, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, and Wilkinson * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles south-southeast of Athens GA or about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta GA - 32.8N 83.0W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 30 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Helene has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Big Bend region of Florida at 11 PM EDT on Thursday. Helene has since moved inland and been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite the downgrade, Helene remains a dangerous storm system capable of producing damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Tree and power line damage are still expected over parts of eastern Georgia. An additional 2 to 5 inches of rainfall are possible with the highest totals expected over the higher terrain of northern Georgia. Significant river flooding is ongoing in parts of Georgia and additional river flooding is expected. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across north and central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life- threatening flood waters having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across north and central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life- threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across north and central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across north and central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional limited to significant impacts. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across northeast Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across northeast Georgia. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Follow the advice of local officials. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on creating an emergency plan see ready.ga.gov - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.