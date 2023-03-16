...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County officials celebrated the start of renovations at the Mickie D. Cochran Park in Stockbridge Tuesday.
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell and Commissioners Vivian Thomas and Kevin J. Lewis, along with county officials were on hand for the official groundbreaking.
The renovation will boast a new two-story concession/restroom building and an area for scorekeepers on the second level that overlooks the football field.
The park’s existing football field will receive a complete overhaul, including new sports field lighting, fencing, goalposts and scoreboard. The renovation will also include two new lighted and full-sized basketball courts and a new playground with lighted walking paths.
Thomas thanked all parties involved with the project and said she is excited for the new park to take shape.
“I want to say thank you to Team Henry and everyone for everything you’ve done to get us to this point. To the community, this is for you. For better health and to make sure we increase your quality of life,” she said.
The $3.5 million project is funded using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V funds.
Officials anticipate the project to be completed by September. Mickie D. Cochran Park is located at 301 Banks Road in Stockbridge.
For more current and upcoming information on SPLOST projects, visit www.co.henry.ga.us and click the SPLOST Department tab.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
