McDONOUGH — Henry County’s heroes who run into burning buildings to save lives will soon have better equipment to ensure they come home to their families at the end of shift.
The Henry County Fire Department has been approved to purchase 70 new Air-Pak X3 PRO Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Systems, which department officials said are “are an essential part of firefighting and firefighter safety.”
The new equipment, according to Municipal Emergency Services, focuses on “enhancing cleanability, comfort and connectivity to ensure security and comfort.”
Additional features include wireless communication to help improve accountability and communications and redundant safety features.
The $630,050 purchase will be paid for using capital improvement funds from Municipal Emergency Services.
The HCFD responded to a total of 674 fires in 2021. Of those, 242 were structure fires, 135 vehicles fires and 297 other fire responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.