STOCKBRIDGE — The Henry County Police Department has teamed up with the Convoy of Care Hurricane Relief Effort to supply victims of Hurricane Ida.
Items needed are personal hygiene kits, batteries, cleaning supplies, box fans, flash lights, heavy duty extension cords and laundry detergent.
Residents are asked to drop off their donations on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the J.P. Moseley Park and Recreation Center, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge.
For more information, visit the Henry County Police Department’s social media page at www.facebook.com.
